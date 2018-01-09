TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Elizabeth Usinger, Cullen & Dykman

Elizabeth Usinger of Garden City has been promoted

Elizabeth Usinger of Garden City has been promoted to partner at Cullen & Dykman in Garden City. Photo Credit: Cullen & Dykman

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Cullen & Dykman in Garden City has promoted three associates to partners.

Elizabeth Usinger of Garden City

Konstantine Traganas of Glen Cove

Wendy D. Forrest of Great Neck

Richard A. DeMaio of Lindenhurst has been hired an associate in litigation at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma. He he is a recent graduate of Hofstra University law school in Hempstead and was a summer associate at the firm.

Lawrence J. Przetakiewicz of Massapequa has been hired as an associate at Goldberg Segalla in Garden City. He was an associate at Miller & Caggiano in Bohemia.

BOARDS

Marc Alper of Garden City, VP/sales manager at Sabre Real Estate Group in Garden City, has been appointed an affiliate board member of the Commercial Industrial Brokers Society of Long Island in Melville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

