TODAY'S PAPER
88° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
88° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Emily Shortell, Ian Pritchard, Korg USA

Emily Shortell of Long Beach has been hired

Emily Shortell of Long Beach has been hired as a digital content specialist at Korg USAInc. in Melville. Photo Credit: Korg USA

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

MUSIC

Korg USA Inc. in Melville, a distributor of musical instruments, has two new hires.

Emily Shortell of Long Beach, a digital content specialist, was a digital content creator at Betches in Manhattan.

Ian Pritchard of Brooklyn, a product manager, was an administrative professional at The Law Offices of Suzanne N. Pritchard in Media, Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISING

Vincent Mattei of Farmingdale has been hired as SEO strategist at Austin Williams in Hauppauge. He was a media analyst for Publishers Clearing House in Jericho.

ASSOCIATIONS

Richard D. Collins of Westbury, co-founder of Collins Gann McCloskey & Barry in Mineola, has been appointed president of the Nassau County Bar Association in Mineola.

Christina Ho of Oyster Bay, center director of Huntington Learning Center in Massapequa Park, has been appointed president of the Junior League of Long Island in Roslyn.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A man driving a 2011 BMW sedan left Cops: Driver, 21, dies after crash into tree
The Homesickdotcom Instagram account has more than 100 'I am in hell': LI moms post funny letters from camp
Karen Rennie, a nurse educator at Northwell's Institute Program aims to keep school nurses' training up-to-date
Suffolk County Legis. Rudy Sunderman in Judge Anthony Suffolk Legis. Sunderman indicted on criminal charges
The tacos at Taco El Chingon in Bellmore Hidden taco spot opens in Bellmore
Christopher Drabin, of Oyster Bay, who is charged Cops: Man charged with DWI after crash
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search