MUSIC

Korg USA Inc. in Melville, a distributor of musical instruments, has two new hires.

Emily Shortell of Long Beach, a digital content specialist, was a digital content creator at Betches in Manhattan.

Ian Pritchard of Brooklyn, a product manager, was an administrative professional at The Law Offices of Suzanne N. Pritchard in Media, Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISING

Vincent Mattei of Farmingdale has been hired as SEO strategist at Austin Williams in Hauppauge. He was a media analyst for Publishers Clearing House in Jericho.

ASSOCIATIONS

Richard D. Collins of Westbury, co-founder of Collins Gann McCloskey & Barry in Mineola, has been appointed president of the Nassau County Bar Association in Mineola.

Christina Ho of Oyster Bay, center director of Huntington Learning Center in Massapequa Park, has been appointed president of the Junior League of Long Island in Roslyn.

