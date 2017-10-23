REAL ESTATE
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new sales associates.
Esther Maring of Farmingdale, hired in Dix Hills, was with Realty Experts Inc. in Wantagh.
Michael Starrantino of Setauket, hired in Dix Hills, was an executive search consultant at EHS Hospitality Group in Manhattan.
Michele Schatz of Great Neck, hired in Great Neck, was a credit manager for ARC Mills in Manhattan.
Kathleen Joyce of Hauppauge, hired in Ronkonkoma, was a corporate recruiter with Nature’s Bounty Co. in Ronkonkoma.
Lisa Bisignano of Commack, hired in Smithtown, was with Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown.
Patricia Mayo of Stony Brook, hired in Smithtown, was with Keller Williams Realty Home & Estates in Hauppauge.
