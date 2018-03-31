CONSULTING

Evan Lieberman of Albertson has been hired as managing director of DOAR Inc., a legal consulting and testifying expert company in Manhattan. He was managing director and associate general counsel at Mintz Group in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA has some new hires.

Christopher Mignone of East Islip, a sales agent in Oakdale, was with Keller Williams Realty in Hauppauge.

Theresa Ponce of Holbrook, a sales agent in Oakdale, completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Debra Remien of East Patchogue, an associate broker in Patchogue, was with Coldwell Banker in Patchogue.

Kevin Collins of West Sayville, an associate broker in Patchogue, was with Coldwell Banker in Patchogue.

Signature Premier Properties has some new sales agents.

Joseph LaMont of Uniondale, hired in Garden City, was with Exit Kingdom Realty in Levittown.

Lori Ann Dredger of Franklin Square, hired in Garden City, was with John Savoretti Realty in Franklin Square.

Christy Banks of Farmingville, hired in East Northport, was with Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

Minnie Kostoff of Selden, hired in Patchogue, was with Coldwell Banker in Ronkonkoma.

Peter Guadagno of Manhasset has been hired as a licensed sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Westbury. He was the owner of Agatha Beverage Corp. in Manhasset.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new hires.

Smita Lane of Bay Shore, a sales agent in Babylon, was with LionGate Properties in Hicksville.

John Estevez of Oceanside, a sales agent in Bellmore-Merrick, was with Atlantic Realty Group in Garden City.

Charles Fernandez of Wantagh, an associate broker in Bellmore-Merrick, was broker/owner of Neighborhood Realty Store in Wantagh.

Eric (E.J.) Attina of Greenlawn, a sales agent in Dix Hills, was branch manager at United Mortgage Corp. in Melville.

