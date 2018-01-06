LAW

Frank T. Santoro of Forest Hills, Queens, counsel at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale, has been promoted to partner.

Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has named three associates as partners.

Michael Schnepper of Dix Hills

Frank P. Tiscione of Massapequa Park

Dennis Wiley of Syosset

Scott Brandman of Roslyn, a partner in the tax practice at Baker McKenzie in Manhattan, has been named managing partner.

Matthew Lawrence Goldberg of East Northport, an associate at Hankin & Mazel in Great Neck, has been promoted to partner.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has two new sales agents.

Patricia Schreiber-LoRe of Bethpage, hired in Syosset, was with Century 21 Prevete-Hirsch in Bellmore.

Michael Transom of Forest Hills, Queens, hired in Rockville Centre, was with Charles Rutenberg Realty in Oceanside.

Ian Michael Wall of Sayville has been hired as an agent at KP Property Group in Sayville. He was a project support specialist at Stony Brook University.

NONPROFITS

Lauren Corcoran-Doolin of Bellmore has been appointed executive director of the CANA Foundation in Muttontown, which rescues horses and “rewilds” them on American Indian lands. She was communications director for the Nassau County legislative Democrats in Mineola.

POOL SERVICE

Aquatech Management of Long Island Inc. in Babylon has two new hires who had worked summers in maintenance.

Daniel W. Gallagher of North Babylon, hired as asset manager and media coordinator, is a recent graduate of SUNY Oneonta.

John G. Kilmartin of Middle Island, hired as operations manager, is a graduate of SUNY Oswego.

