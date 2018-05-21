TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Gabriel A. Arevalo, L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini

Gabriel A. Arevalo of East Elmhurst, Queens, has

Gabriel A. Arevalo of East Elmhurst, Queens, has been hired as an associate at L'Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City. Photo Credit: Robert Giglione Photography

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

LAW

L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City has hired six associates.

Gabriel A. Arevalo of East Elmhurst, Queens, in the accounting and business professional group, was an intern at Richard T. Lau & Associates in Jericho.

Neil P. Diskin of Mineola, in the design professional group, was an associate at Milber, Makris, Plousadis & Seiden in Woodbury.

Jessica E. Gelsomino of Floral Park, in the insurance industry group, was a claims adjuster at Huntersure in Garden City.

Daniel D. Pojero of Plainview, in the insurance group, was an intern at Sorell, Lenna & Schmidt in Hauppauge.

Anthony B. Benvegna of Mineola, in the attorney liability group, was an intern at Gialleonardo, Frankini & Harms in Mineola.

Nicole M. Duggan of Massapequa, in the attorney liability group, was an assistant at Mary T. Lucere PLLC in Seaford.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

