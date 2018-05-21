LAW

L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City has hired six associates.

Gabriel A. Arevalo of East Elmhurst, Queens, in the accounting and business professional group, was an intern at Richard T. Lau & Associates in Jericho.

Neil P. Diskin of Mineola, in the design professional group, was an associate at Milber, Makris, Plousadis & Seiden in Woodbury.

Jessica E. Gelsomino of Floral Park, in the insurance industry group, was a claims adjuster at Huntersure in Garden City.

Daniel D. Pojero of Plainview, in the insurance group, was an intern at Sorell, Lenna & Schmidt in Hauppauge.

Anthony B. Benvegna of Mineola, in the attorney liability group, was an intern at Gialleonardo, Frankini & Harms in Mineola.

Nicole M. Duggan of Massapequa, in the attorney liability group, was an assistant at Mary T. Lucere PLLC in Seaford.

