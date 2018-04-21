ARCHITECTURE

H2M architects + engineers in Melville has announced eight promotions.

Gary E. Loesch of Sayville, executive vice president, promoted to senior executive vice president.

Gregory C. Smith of Dix Hills, senior vice president, promoted to executive vice president.

Ronald B. Lanner of Centerport, deputy division director of architecture, promoted to division director of architecture.

George W. Desmarais of St. James, Lower Hudson municipal market director, promoted to senior vice president and municipal market director.

Guy Y. Page of Smithtown, education practice leader, promoted to market director of education.

Michael J. Bonacasa of Bellmore, real estate practice leader, promoted to real estate market director.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Charles A. Martello of Oakdale, vice president, promoted to senior vice president.

Elizabeth C. Uzzo of Dix Hills, vice president, promoted to senior vice president.

INSURANCE

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in Jericho has added four hires to its construction practice group for Long Island from SterlingRisk in Woodbury.

Joseph A. Santospirito Jr. of Nesconset, new area senior vice president, was an executive vice president.

Carmine D’Angelo of Valley Stream, new area vice president, was a senior vice president.

Matt Stein of Copiague, new senior client service manager, was an account specialist.

Maegan Carley of Little Neck, Queens, new client service manager, was an associate account executive.

REAL ESTATE

Gina Bellomo of Glen Oaks, Queens has been hired as a sales/leasing associate at Pliskin Realty & Development in Garden City. She directed operations for Rapid Recovery Hyperbarics in Great Neck and co-ownsFluffy Bottom BBQ Sauces and Rubs in Glen Oaks.

ACCOUNTING

Bruce Skoletsky of Hauppauge and Morristown, New Jersey, has been hired as senior vice president of sales and customer success at AccountantsWorld in Hauppauge. He was vice president of sales at Kognito in Manhattan.

HEALTH CARE

Christopher Pendergast of Farmingdale has been hired as senior vice president and chief technology officer at Henry Schein Inc. in Melville, a health care products and services provider. He had a similar role at VSP Global in Rancho Cordova, California.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.