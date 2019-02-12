Long Island hires and promotions: Gene Spiegelman, Museum of American Armor
BOARDS
Gene Spiegelman of Roslyn, principal of RIPCO Real Estate in Manhattan and Melville, has been elected to the trustees board of the Museum of American Armor at Old Bethpage Village Restoration.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Long Island Chapter in Great Neck, has elected six members to its board.
Regina Cialone of Freeport, director of the Orr Group Inc. in Manhattan
Renee Flagler of Baldwin, executive director of Girls Inc. of Long Island in Deer Park
Monica Martinez of Astoria, Queens, associate director of Smile Farms Inc. in Carle Place
Rebecca Martinez of Bellerose, Queens, discovery officer at Molloy College in Rockville Centre
Nathaniel Pazik of Stewart Manor, executive outreach/ development liaison, president’s office, Long Island University in Brookville
Carmela Rossi of Commack, director, annual campaign and donor relations, YMCA of Long Island in Glen Cove.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.