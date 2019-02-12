TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Gene Spiegelman, Museum of American Armor

Gene Spiegelman of Roslyn has been elected to

Gene Spiegelman of Roslyn has been elected to the board of trustees of the Museum of American Armor at Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Photo Credit: Museum of American Armor

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

BOARDS

Gene Spiegelman of Roslyn, principal of RIPCO Real Estate in Manhattan and Melville, has been elected to the trustees board of the Museum of American Armor at Old Bethpage Village Restoration.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Long Island Chapter in Great Neck, has elected six members to its board.

Regina Cialone of Freeport, director of the Orr Group Inc. in Manhattan

Renee Flagler of Baldwin, executive director of Girls Inc. of Long Island in Deer Park

Monica Martinez of Astoria, Queens, associate director of Smile Farms Inc. in Carle Place

Rebecca Martinez of Bellerose, Queens, discovery officer at Molloy College in Rockville Centre

Nathaniel Pazik of Stewart Manor, executive outreach/ development liaison, president’s office, Long Island University in Brookville

Carmela Rossi of Commack, director, annual campaign and donor relations, YMCA of Long Island in Glen Cove.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Walda and Vincent Corazon, married 65 years, dance Lovebirds married 50+ years give relationship tips
East Hampton Town Hall in East Hampton, as Town bans bistro-style lighting without permit
Legendary Radio DJ Ken "Spider" Webb of Wheatley LI's Ken 'Spider' Webb on his lifetime in radio
Deshawn Webster, 24, of Queens, was charged with Police: NYC man bit cop at P.C. Richard & Son store
NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen was killed in Queens De Blasio: NYPD to conduct 'full review' of shooting
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Witness: Mangano played key role in Singh's loans