Gene Spiegelman of Roslyn, principal of RIPCO Real Estate in Manhattan and Melville, has been elected to the trustees board of the Museum of American Armor at Old Bethpage Village Restoration.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Long Island Chapter in Great Neck, has elected six members to its board.

Regina Cialone of Freeport, director of the Orr Group Inc. in Manhattan

Renee Flagler of Baldwin, executive director of Girls Inc. of Long Island in Deer Park

Monica Martinez of Astoria, Queens, associate director of Smile Farms Inc. in Carle Place

Rebecca Martinez of Bellerose, Queens, discovery officer at Molloy College in Rockville Centre

Nathaniel Pazik of Stewart Manor, executive outreach/ development liaison, president’s office, Long Island University in Brookville

Carmela Rossi of Commack, director, annual campaign and donor relations, YMCA of Long Island in Glen Cove.

