TECHNOLOGY

Contemporary Computer Services in Bohemia has two new hires.

George Chanady of Centereach, a senior sales engineer, was senior cloud solutions architect at WebHouse Inc. in Garden City.

Isaiah Wesson of Middle Island, an account manager, was in sales at Eastern Industrial Automation in Islandia.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Fazia Ramsawak of Syosset, hired in Syosset, was with Better Homes and Gardens in Huntington.

Nancy McConnin of Massapequa, hired in Massapequa Park, was with Century 21 American Homes in Oceanside.

Dawn Tagliagambe of Long Beach, hired in Rockville Centre, was with Douglas Elliman in Oceanside.

Garnet Ardila of Oceanside, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was with Douglas Elliman in Franklin Square.

Barbara Touhamy of Dix Hills, an associate broker in Dix Hills, was with Platinum Properties of Long Island in Melville.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new sales agents.

Justyn Ceruti of Shoreham, hired in Mount Sinai, is president of Justyn Connor Design in Shoreham.

Christine Joyce of Shoreham, hired in Mount Sinai, was with Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life in Wading River.

Sheikh Farooq of Mastic, hired in Ronkonkoma, was with Peluso Realty Corp. in Islip Terrace.

Vanessa Vargas of Shirley, hired in Ronkonkoma, is a residential program manager at Developmental Disabilities Institute Inc. in Smithtown.

Geoffrey Wells of Riverhead, hired in Ronkonkoma, is an electrical mechanic at Brico Electric Inc. in Ronkonkoma.

Bably Batra of Hicksville, hired in Syosset, was a part-time teller at Capital One Bank in Levittown.

Lawrence Gordon of Oceanside, hired in Syosset, was a landscape consultant for design and installations at Gordon Company in Oceanside.

