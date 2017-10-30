This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Gigi Boudreaux, DSJ CPA

Gigi Boudreaux of East Meadow has been hired

Gigi Boudreaux of East Meadow has been hired as a partner at DSJ CPA in Westbury. Photo Credit: Amy Kelly

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
ACCOUNTING

Gigi Boudreaux of East Meadow has been hired as a partner in charge of the tax practice at DSJ CPA in Westbury. She was a tax partner at Raich Ende Malter & Co. in Melville.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Kathleen Caputi of Northport, vice president at Epoch 5 Public Relations in Huntington, has been promoted to senior vice president.

MARKETING

Didit in Mineola has announced two promotions.

Eric Wiggins of Port Jefferson Station, vice president for client services, has been promoted to senior vice president.

Jennifer Cohen of New Hyde Park, director of search marketing, has been promoted to vice president for digital strategy.

REAL ESTATE

Lynne Jaffe of Great Neck has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Little Neck. She was with Doug North Realty in Douglaston, Queens.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

