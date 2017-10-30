Long Island hires and promotions: Gigi Boudreaux, DSJ CPA
ACCOUNTING
Gigi Boudreaux of East Meadow has been hired as a partner in charge of the tax practice at DSJ CPA in Westbury. She was a tax partner at Raich Ende Malter & Co. in Melville.
PUBLIC RELATIONS
Kathleen Caputi of Northport, vice president at Epoch 5 Public Relations in Huntington, has been promoted to senior vice president.
MARKETING
Didit in Mineola has announced two promotions.
Eric Wiggins of Port Jefferson Station, vice president for client services, has been promoted to senior vice president.
Jennifer Cohen of New Hyde Park, director of search marketing, has been promoted to vice president for digital strategy.
REAL ESTATE
Lynne Jaffe of Great Neck has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Little Neck. She was with Doug North Realty in Douglaston, Queens.
