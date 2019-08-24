Long Island hires and promotions: Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan, Sag Harbor Cinema

CINEMA

Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan, of Sag Harbor and Manhattan, U.S. programmer and selection committee member of the Venice Film Festival, has been hired as founding artistic director of the Sag Harbor Cinema.

RESTAURANTS

Keith McConnell, of Babylon, has been hired as chef de cuisine at the View in Oakdale. He was a line cook at the Head of the Bay Club in Huntington.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Noah D. Kauff, of Irvington, has been appointed chief of cancer genetics at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute in Lake Success. He was director of clinical cancer genetics at the Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, N.C.

EDUCATION

Freeport School District has appointed three new administrators.

Michael Campiglia, of North Bellmore, assistant principal at Freeport High School, was acting dean at the school.

Stefanie Berg, of Merrick, assistant principal at Bayview Avenue School in Freeport, was assistant principal at Southampton Elementary School.

Maribel Maia, of Smithtown, assistant principal at Freeport High School, was a teacher on special assignment at the school and coordinated its summer school program.

West Hempstead Union Free School District has appointed two new administrators.

Vronski Mesidor, of Baldwin, director of humanities, was assistant principal at the New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math & Science in South Jamaica, Queens.

Gina Callesano, of Massapequa, assistant director of pupil personnel services, was a life skills teacher for students with autism at Farmingdale High School.

Matthew Perlongo, of Bayport, has been appointed assistant principal at Sachem High School East. He was dean of students at the Jack Abrams STEM Magnet Intermediate School in Huntington Station and the Woodhull Intermediate School in Huntington.

LAW

Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has hired two new associates in the insurance fraud group.

Vincent J. Pontrello, of Oceanside, was an associate attorney at the Brualdi Law Firm in Manhattan.

Nicholas P. Baran, of Forest Hills, Queens, was a judicial law clerk for Chief Justice Robert J. Lynn, retired, of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

