ENGINEERING

Greg Vouzianas of Garden City has been hired as a project geologist at GEI Consultants Inc. in Hauppauge. He was an executive assistant/site worker at Midtown Green Construction Inc. in Maspeth, Queens.

LAW

L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita, & Contini in Garden City has three new hires.

Eileen H. de Callies of Brooklyn, of counsel in the insurance professionals group, was an associate at Kennedys CMK in Manhattan.

Peter L. Germanakos of Syosset, an associate in the legal and business professionals group, was a law clerk at Jonathan E. Kroll & Associates in Garden City.

Ryan J. Johnson of Franklin Square, an associate in the design professionals group, was a law clerk at The Blanch Law Firm in Manhattan.

Courtney H. Klapper of Massapequa Park has been hired as an associate in the global insurance services group at Goldberg Segalla in Garden City. She was an associate at Mauro Lilling Naparty in Woodbury.

