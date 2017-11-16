TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Heidi Powers; Abrams, Fensterman

Heidi Powers of Old Westbury has been hired

Heidi Powers of Old Westbury has been hired as an associate at Abrams, Fensterman in Lake Success. Photo Credit: Alex Towle Photography

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LAW

Heidi Powers of Old Westbury has been hired as an associate in mental health law at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. She was a solo practitioner in Mineola.

Mark R. Damiano II of Port Washington has joined the corporate/securities group as an associate at Certilman Balin in East Meadow. He was an associate in construction at Meltzer Lippe Goldstein & Breitstone in Mineola.

REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has two new sales agents.

Debora Oppenheimer of East Hampton, hired in Sag Harbor, is managing partner at O Holdings Group in East Hampton.

Anthony Hendrickson of Bohemia, hired in Sayville, did customer service work at Mama Mia’s Pizza in Ronkonkoma.

Austin Mandell of Oceanside has been hired as a research analyst at Cushman & Wakefield in Melville. He was on the capital markets team at The Rochlin Organization in Melville.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Gregory Remy of Brentwood, second from right, meets Long Island job growth slows sharply
Southampton Town Opioid Addiction Task Force co-chairman Jay Hundreds attend East End opioid crisis forum
Amityville Police Chief Glenn Slack speaks during a Village eliminates police commissioner post
fmtv s2e3-1 Unexpected strip mall eatery serves creative South Asian fare
Students at Rockville Centre school district, Nov. 10, Union: Bus strike affecting 4 districts is over
Road salt pile covered with a tarp is Residents object to plan for road salt storage
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE