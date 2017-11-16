LAW

Heidi Powers of Old Westbury has been hired as an associate in mental health law at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. She was a solo practitioner in Mineola.

Mark R. Damiano II of Port Washington has joined the corporate/securities group as an associate at Certilman Balin in East Meadow. He was an associate in construction at Meltzer Lippe Goldstein & Breitstone in Mineola.

REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has two new sales agents.

Debora Oppenheimer of East Hampton, hired in Sag Harbor, is managing partner at O Holdings Group in East Hampton.

Anthony Hendrickson of Bohemia, hired in Sayville, did customer service work at Mama Mia’s Pizza in Ronkonkoma.

Austin Mandell of Oceanside has been hired as a research analyst at Cushman & Wakefield in Melville. He was on the capital markets team at The Rochlin Organization in Melville.

