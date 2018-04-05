TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Howard Rowland, Associated General Contractors of NYS

Howard Rowland of Blue Point has been appointed

Howard Rowland of Blue Point has been appointed chairman of the Associated General Contractors of New York State, in Albany. Photo Credit: Ed Lederman

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
ASSOCIATIONS

Howard Rowland of Blue Point, president of EW Howell Construction Group in Plainview, has been appointed chairman of the Associated General Contractors of New York State in Albany.

TITLE INSURANCE

The Advantage Group in Melville has promoted four executives.

Colleen Cappelli of Ronkonkoma, controller, promoted to senior vice president, CPA and controller.

Denette L. Pollock of Huntington, a vice president, promoted to senior vice president, sales.

Greg Rohman of Levittown, director of interactive communications, promoted to senior vice president, sales and marketing.

Jennifer D. Tomei of East Northport, a vice president, promoted to senior vice president, sales.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

