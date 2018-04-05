ASSOCIATIONS

Howard Rowland of Blue Point, president of EW Howell Construction Group in Plainview, has been appointed chairman of the Associated General Contractors of New York State in Albany.

TITLE INSURANCE

The Advantage Group in Melville has promoted four executives.

Colleen Cappelli of Ronkonkoma, controller, promoted to senior vice president, CPA and controller.

Denette L. Pollock of Huntington, a vice president, promoted to senior vice president, sales.

Greg Rohman of Levittown, director of interactive communications, promoted to senior vice president, sales and marketing.

Jennifer D. Tomei of East Northport, a vice president, promoted to senior vice president, sales.

