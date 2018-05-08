AUTOS

King O’Rourke Auto Group in Smithtown has six new hires.

Howie Meadows of Kings Park, a Cadillac sales manager, was a team leader at Sarant Cadillac in Farmingdale.

Marc Rathaus of Great Neck, a sales/leasing consultant, was in sales at Sarant Cadillac in Farmingdale.

Robert Schappert of West Babylon, a sales/leasing consultant, was a sales manger at Sun Buick GMC in Wantagh.

Jim Rapp of Floral Park, a sales/leasing consultant, was in sales at Sarant Cadillac in Farmingdale.

Carl “Rocky” Costa of East Northport, showroom manager, was in sales and management at Atlantic Jeep in West Islip.

David Hovell of Coram, was hired as a finance manager. He was a general manager at Volkswagen in Smithown.

