TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Howie Meadows, King O’Rourke Auto Group

Howie Meadows of Kings Park has been hired

Howie Meadows of Kings Park has been hired as a Cadillac sales manager at King O'Rourke Auto Group in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Howie Meadows of Kings Park has been hired as a Cadillac sales manager at King O’Rourke Auto Group in Smithtown.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

AUTOS

King O’Rourke Auto Group in Smithtown has six new hires.

Howie Meadows of Kings Park, a Cadillac sales manager, was a team leader at Sarant Cadillac in Farmingdale.

Marc Rathaus of Great Neck, a sales/leasing consultant, was in sales at Sarant Cadillac in Farmingdale.

Robert Schappert of West Babylon, a sales/leasing consultant, was a sales manger at Sun Buick GMC in Wantagh.

Jim Rapp of Floral Park, a sales/leasing consultant, was in sales at Sarant Cadillac in Farmingdale.

Carl “Rocky” Costa of East Northport, showroom manager, was in sales and management at Atlantic Jeep in West Islip.

David Hovell of Coram, was hired as a finance manager. He was a general manager at Volkswagen in Smithown.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Springs resident Loring Bolger said she's fine with Stickers let residents pick sides on hamlet’s name
The tasting room inside Six Harbors Brewing, Huntington's New brewery gives beers LI-inspired names
A classroom. Tell us: Which teacher changed your life?
Robby Zoller, 16, left, and his brother Billy LI teens lauded as heroes after fire rescue
John Venditto, arrives at the federal courthouse in Power on trial: Some unexpected news
Rabbi Perry Raphael Rank of Syosset was appointed Ethics board adds member, can resume meeting