Long Island hires and promotions: Jake Mendlinger, Zimmerman/Edelson Inc.
Jake Mendlinger of Manhattan has been promoted to vice president of Zimmerman/Edelson Inc. in Great Neck. Photo Credit: Zimmerman/Edelson Inc. /LenMarks
PUBLIC RELATIONS
Zimmerman/Edelson Inc. in Great Neck has made three promotions.
Jake Mendlinger of Manhattan, director of public relations, promoted to vice president
Samantha Chillemi-Berenz of Farmingdale, office manager, promoted to manager of operations and special events
Vincent Frazzetto of Bayside, Queens, assistant account executive, promoted to associate account executive
ACCOUNTING
Nawrocki Smith in Melville has announced some promotions.
Christopher Angotta of Central Islip, from manager to senior manager in the audit division
Richard Vitulli of Elmont, from senior accountant to supervisor
Michael Reinhart of North Massapequa, from senior accountant to supervisor.
Zanieb Siddiqi of Brentwood from staff accountant to senior accountant
Kyle Zaharatos of Medford, from staff accountant to senior accountant
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.