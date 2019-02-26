TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Jake Mendlinger, Zimmerman/Edelson Inc.

Jake Mendlinger of Manhattan has been promoted to

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
PUBLIC RELATIONS

Zimmerman/Edelson Inc. in Great Neck has made three promotions.

Jake Mendlinger of Manhattan, director of public relations, promoted to vice president

Samantha Chillemi-Berenz of Farmingdale, office manager, promoted to manager of operations and special events

Vincent Frazzetto of Bayside, Queens, assistant account executive, promoted to associate account executive

ACCOUNTING

Nawrocki Smith in Melville has announced some promotions.

Christopher Angotta of Central Islip, from manager to senior manager in the audit division

Richard Vitulli of Elmont, from senior accountant to supervisor

Michael Reinhart of North Massapequa, from senior accountant to supervisor.

Zanieb Siddiqi of Brentwood from staff accountant to senior accountant

Kyle Zaharatos of Medford, from staff accountant to senior accountant

 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

