BOARDS

Retired Marine Corps Gen. James Cartwright of Hartwood, Virginia, a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington, has been appointed to the advisory board at North Atlantic Industries Inc. in Bohemia.

Ernie Canadeo of Oyster Bay, founder and CEO of the EGC Group in Melville, has been elected to the Tilles Center Council of Overseers in Brookville.

BANKING

Denise D. Rathje of West Islip has been hired as a loan originator at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore. She had the same job at United Mortgage Corp. in Melville.

Kimberly G. Kellar of Lynbrook, store manager at TD Bank in Melville, has been promoted to relationship manager for small business lending.

LAW

Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale has hired three partners from Ohrenstein & Brown in Garden City.

Michael D. Brown of Roslyn joins as a partner.

Matt Bryant of Bayville joins as a partner.

Manfred Ohrenstein of Manhattan, a former state senator, joins as of counsel.

MEDIA

Alexander Fusaro of Huntington, operations assistant at JVC Broadcasting radio station in Ronkonkoma, has been promoted to director of Long Island News Radio.

HEALTH CARE

Cara Brant of Commack, chief operating officer at Clinical Trial Media in Jericho, a patient enrollment agency, has been promoted to CEO and owner.

EDUCATION

Valley Stream School District 30 has two new appointments.

Jennifer Lewner of Oceanside, administrative director for 21st century learning, has been promoted to assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Susan Rodriguez of Smithtown, hired as administrative director for 21st century learning, was a computer and math teacher at Robert M. Finley Middle School in Glen Cove.

RETAIL

Bedgear in Farmingdale has two new appointments.

Andrea Antinozzi of Glen Head, director new channel strategy, has been promoted to director of merchandising.

Lori Thompson of East Islip, hired as senior manager of forecasting and planning, directed planning and allocation at Lacrosse Unlimited in Hauppauge.

