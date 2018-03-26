TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: James M. Black II, SilvermanAcampora

James M. Black II of Hicksville has been

James M. Black II of Hicksville has been promoted to partner at SilvermanAcampora in Jericho. Photo Credit: SilvermanAcampora

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

James M. Black II of Hicksville, counsel and chairman of government contracts and compliance at SilvermanAcampora in Jericho, has been promoted to partner.

Danny Carrascal of Hempstead, a law clerk at Franklin, Gringer & Cohen in Garden City, has been promoted to associate.

BOARDS

Una Kelly of Massapequa, a retired senior project manager for Verizon in Garden City, has been elected to the board of directors of the Association of BellTel Retirees in Cold Spring Harbor.

James Kennedy of St. James, project manager/estimator for Haugland Energy in Plainview, has been elected to the board of directors of the Long Island Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association in Hauppauge.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA has new sales agents in Hauppauge.

Fab Fisher of Franklin Square was with Century 21 in Franklin Square.

Nicole Chimento of Lake Grove completed training online at Real Estate U.

