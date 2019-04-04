TRAVEL

Jamie Austin of Dix Hills has been hired as a sales director working in Dix Hills and Manhattan for Omega World Travel of Fairfax, Va. He was chief operating officer at the Long Islander in Huntington.

CONSTRUCTION

Daniel Abbruzzese of Northport has been hired as project executive at Shawmut Design and Construction in Manhattan. He held the same position at E.W. Howell Construction Group in Manhattan.

NONPROFITS

Bill Leonelli of Huntington Station has been hired as chief financial officer at Long Island Cares Inc. — The Harry Chapin Food Bank in Hauppauge. He was vice president of finance at the Postgraduate Center for Mental Health in Manhattan.

COMMERCIALREAL ESTATE

Robert Damon of Miller Place has been hired as senior director at Coldwell Commercial Island Corporate Services in Islandia. He was managing partner with Vision Commercial Real Estate in Setauket.

BANKING

Thomas Kirby of Jericho has been hired as vice president and relationship manager of commercial banking at First National Bank of Long Island in Hauppauge. He was a vice president and business relationship manager at Chase Bank in Melville.

