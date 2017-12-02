LAW

Jamie K. McAleavey of Babylon Village has been hired as special counsel in the general liability group at Goldberg Segalla in Garden City. He was an associate at Morrison Mahoney in Manhattan.

NONPROFITS

The Child Care Council of Suffolk in Commack has made a promotion and four hires.

Christina M. Flythe of Huntington, director of the Parent Leadership Initiative, has been promoted to child and adult-care food program director.

Denise Ham of Dix Hills has been hired as part-time parent leadership council director and is president of the Hills Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Children in Dix Hills. She was a customer relations manager at Island Harvest in Bethpage.

Crystal Jackson of Central Islip has been hired as senior program development specialist. She was in community outreach at the Family Service League in Brentwood.

Freja Del Guercio of Stony Brook has been hired as a bilingual parent counselor. She was a translator/interpreter at Deck Marine & Aviation Service Inc. in Patchogue.

Liana Inzerillo of Centereach has been hired as a child and adult-care food program field representative. She was a teacher’s assistant at Alternatives for Children in Dix Hills.

ACCOUNTING

Megan Scotti of Bayport has been hired as a senior accountant at Sheehan & Co. in Brightwaters. She was a supervisor at Nawrocki Smith in Melville.

REAL ESTATE

Candice Comentale of Rockville Centre has been hired as a sales agent at Laffey Real Estate in Greenvale. She was a merchandising/production assistant at J A Apparel Corp. in Manhattan.

Miri Stern of Valley Stream has been hired as a sales agent at Realty Connect USA in Woodbury. She was an event coordinator for SPARKS Women’s Health in Brooklyn.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has three new sales agents.

Michael Goll of Halesite, hired in Huntington, was with Harkness Commercial Realty Group in upstate Johnson City.

Alexander Emmanoyil of Bethpage, hired in Woodbury, was with Laffey International Realty in Woodbury.

Atusa Naghavi of Roslyn Heights, hired in East Norwich, was with Laffey Real Estate in Greenvale.

