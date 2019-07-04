Long Island hires and promotions: Janet T. Verneuille, First National Bank of Long Island

BANKING

Janet T. Verneuille of Sag Harbor has been hired as executive vice president and chief risk officer at The First National Bank of Long Island in Glen Head. She was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Empire National Bank in Islandia.

EDUCATION

John Holownia of Mount Sinai has been hired as assistant principal of Shoreham-Wading River High School in Shoreham. He was a special-education teacher at Comsewogue High.

William Bennett of Babylon, physical education teacher at Copiague’s high school, has been promoted to athletic director for the Copiague School District.

Briana DeAngelo James of Northport has been appointed as assistant principal of Wantagh Elementary School. She was a teacher at Glenwood Landing Elementary School in Glen Head.

ENGINEERING

Dirk A. Wojtczack of Baldwin has been hired as a project manager at GPI/Greenman-Pedersen Inc. in Babylon. He was senior project manager of construction for the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

Joseph Masiello of Lindenhurst has been hired as associate vice president at Dewberry in Manhattan. He was a technical director of mechanical engineering at LiRo Engineers Inc. in Syosset.

ASSOCIATIONS

The Nassau County Village Officials Association in Great Neck has elected four mayors as new officers.

Edward Lieberman of Sea Cliff, president

Daniel Serota of Brookville, first vice president

Nora Haagenson of Baxter Estates, second vice president

Elliot Conway of Upper Brookville, treasurer

TECHNOLOGY

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in Stony Brook has three new hires.

Qiang Zhao of South Setauket, hired as a research and development scientist. She was director of clinical research at Vitatex, Inc. in Stony Brook.

Hunan Dong of South Setauket, hired as a research and development scientist. He was senior scientist at Vitatex, Inc. in Stony Brook.

Ashley Volz of Nesconset, hired as laboratory technician. She was a graduate researcher at SUNY at Stony Brook.

