NONPROFITS

Janine James-Beckford of Roosevelt has been hired as compliance manager at EAC Network in Hempstead, which cares for children, families and seniors in crisis. She was associate director with New York City Health + Hospitals in Manhattan.

Sam Kille of Mineola has been hired as communications director for the Shepherd Higher Education Consortium on Poverty in New Rochelle. He was communications manager at the Bob Woodruff Foundation in Manhattan.

Amanda Talty of Bellerose Village, executive vice president and interim CEO at the Tourette Association of America in Bayside, Queens, has been promoted to president and chief executive.

LENDING

Ed Ainbinder of Baldwin Harbor, sales manager for Cherrywood Mortgage based in California, has been promoted to senior vice president, national loan production, working from home.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new hires.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Deborah Jacobs of Huntington Station, a sales agent in Dix Hills, completed a licensing course online from Real Estate University.

Angelo Mele of Merrick, a sales agent in Dix Hills, was with Bon Anno Real Estate in Massapequa.

Margalit Soleimani of Great Neck, a sales agent in Great Neck, was with Turn Key Real Estate in Great Neck.

Madeline Herrera of Syosset, a sales agent in Huntington, was with Cardinal Realty Group in Port Jefferson.

Donna Barilla of Coram, a sales agent in Setauket, was with Realty Connect USA in East Setauket.

Alexander Van Vliet of Port Jefferson Station, an associate broker in Setauket, was with RE/MAX Legacy in Elmhurst, Queens.

Farhan Ahmed of Jericho, a sales agent in Syosset, is also vice president at Veman Inc. in Syosset.

Vivian Rossi of Syosset, a sales agent in Syosset, was with Keller Williams Realty in Woodbury.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.