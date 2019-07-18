TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Jason Lo, Kaplan, Kaplan & DiTripaniu

Jason Lo of Brooklyn has been hired as

Jason Lo of Brooklyn has been hired as an associate at the law firm jKaplan, Kaplan & DiTrapani in Syosset. Photo Credit: Kaplan, Kaplan & DiTrapani

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

LAW

Jason Lo of Brooklyn has been hired as an associate at Kaplan, Kaplan & DiTrapani in Syosset. He was an associate at Huang & Associates in Manhattan.

Michael L. Dischley of Huntington Village has been hired as an associate attorney at Hurwitz & Fine in Melville. He held the same position at Ahmuty Demers & McManus in Albertson.

John C. Penn of Centereach has been hired as a partner at Kaufman & Associates in Hauppauge. He was managing director and senior counsel at RBC Capital Markets in Jersey City.

Dermond Thomas of Valley Stream has been hired as of counsel at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Westbury. He was director, business development and corporate counsel and assistant secretary at MSC Industrial Supply Co. in Melville.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Anthony Cummings of Bay Shore, partner at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow, has been elected president of the board of directors of Hope For Youth Inc. in Amityville, a child welfare agency.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A vote on tax breaks for senior housing Vote on tax breaks for golf course housing delayed
The Forge River is seen from Montauk Highway Report: Water quality remains 'mixed' across LI
The British oil tanker Coimbra in 1941. Officials: Oil removal from tanker off LI to wrap up
Copiague High School student Miles Reese, 15, right, LI students get a glimpse of judicial system
Officials and former Grumman employees who helped build Workers behind Apollo 11 lunar module honored
A rendering of a new overpass at Urban LIRR close to finishing Westbury bridge project
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search