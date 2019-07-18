LAW

Jason Lo of Brooklyn has been hired as an associate at Kaplan, Kaplan & DiTrapani in Syosset. He was an associate at Huang & Associates in Manhattan.

Michael L. Dischley of Huntington Village has been hired as an associate attorney at Hurwitz & Fine in Melville. He held the same position at Ahmuty Demers & McManus in Albertson.

John C. Penn of Centereach has been hired as a partner at Kaufman & Associates in Hauppauge. He was managing director and senior counsel at RBC Capital Markets in Jersey City.

Dermond Thomas of Valley Stream has been hired as of counsel at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Westbury. He was director, business development and corporate counsel and assistant secretary at MSC Industrial Supply Co. in Melville.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Anthony Cummings of Bay Shore, partner at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow, has been elected president of the board of directors of Hope For Youth Inc. in Amityville, a child welfare agency.

