NONPROFITS

Jaymie Kahn-Rapp of West Babylon has joined Family & Children’s Association in Mineola as assistant vice president of addiction, treatment and recovery. She was assistant VP of wellness and harm reduction at BOOM!Health in the Bronx.

EDUCATION

Farmingdale State College has announced two promotions.

Psychology professor Michael Goodstone of Merrick, acting associate provost, has been named associate provost.

Allison Puff of Centerport, a professor of visual communications and acting assistant provost, has been named associate provost.

Katie Prudente of Huntington Station has been hired as assistant principal at Glen Cove High School. She was dean of discipline for the Valley Stream summer school and an administrative intern at Valley Stream Central High School.

ACCOUNTING

Prager Metis CPAs in Woodbury has announced two promotions.

Robert Mayer of Plainview, office managing partner, Long Island, has been promoted to chief revenue officer.

Jerry Eitel of Lloyd Harbor, partner, has been promoted to office managing partner, Long Island.

Joseph Molloy of St. James has rejoined Grassi & Co. in Jericho as a principal of construction taxation. He was director of tax and business services at Marcum LLP in Melville.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Khalid S. Ahmad of North Bellmore has been hired as pediatric pulmonary and sleep specialist at Strauss Allergy & Asthma of Westbury and Commack. He had a similar job at The Children’s Lung, Asthma and Sleep Specialists in Winter Park, Florida.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has three new hires.

Jed Dallek of North Woodmere, a sales agent, was with Pugatch Realty Corp. in Woodmere.

Madeline Dallek of Hicksville, an associate broker, was with Pugatch Realty Corp. in Woodmere.

Benjamin Oppenheimer of Merrick, a sales agent, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Long Beach.

Kerri Blank of East Hampton has joined Douglas Elliman Real Estate in East Hampton as an associate broker. She was with North Country Sotheby’s International Realty in Croton-on-Hudson.

