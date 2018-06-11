CONSULTING

Jeanine Cinelli of Roslyn Heights has been appointed executive director to the president/CEO at McBride Consulting & Business Development Group in Mineola. She was a legal secretary and paralegal at Rossillo & Licata in Westbury.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

GregoryQuinn of Brooklyn, content strategist and editor at Zimmerman/Edelson Inc. in Great Neck, has been promoted to manager of content strategy and editing.

LAW

Kathleen A. Farrell of Port Jefferson has been hired as an associate in real estate at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow. She was real estate counsel at Professional Physical Therapy in Uniondale.

CONSTRUCTION

John McCaffrey of Bellmore has been hired as chief information officer for technology services and internal operations at The LiRo Group in Syosset. He had the same job for Westchester County.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties in Dix Hills has three new sales agents.

Annette Alicanti of Melville was with Realty Connect USA in Woodbury.

Gregg Cannizzaro of Melville was with Realty Connect USA in Woodbury.

Janice Chavkin of Melville was with Barbara Nadboy Realty in Melville.

Coach Realtors in Floral Park has some new sales associates.

Bernadette Daly of Floral Park completed a licensing course with the Long Island Board of Realtors in West Babylon.

Pia Loftus of Floral Park was with Abbott Realty in Floral Park.

Shaneza Panlall of Floral Park completed a licensing course with NYRE in Bayside, Queens.

Zeynep Simsek of Floral Park Crest was with Abbott Realty in Floral Park.

Loukia Christodoulakis of Garden City South was with Station Realty of Douglaston in Queens.

