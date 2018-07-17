TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Jeffrey Gorak, Rivkin Radler

Jeffrey Gorak of Roslyn Heights has been hired

Jeffrey Gorak of Roslyn Heights has been hired as an associate in trusts and estates at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Rivkin Radler

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

LAW

Jeffrey Gorak of Roslyn Heights has been hired as an associate in trusts and estates at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was an associate at Ronald Fatoullah & Associates in Great Neck.

HOSPITALITY

Lessing’s Hospitality Group in Great River has announced two promotions.

Lawrence Lessing of Cold Spring Harbor, promoted from director to executive vice president of the franchise group.

Kevin Lessing of Bayport, promoted from director to executive vice president of food service management.

Lenore Paprocky of Coram has been hired as a business-travel sales manager at the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge. She was a corporate-business development manager at Windows on the Lake in Lake Ronkonkoma.

RETAIL

Richard Ranges of Syosset has been appointed general manager of The Westchester in White Plains. He was vice president and general manager of Bloomingdale’s at Roosevelt Field in Garden City. 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

From left, Ray Fais, Lindenhurst Village emergency manager, Waterfront resiliency project details unveiled
Suffolk County police investigate at the Town of Security efforts increased at wild animal preserve
Lisa Lavznovsky, left, with her granddaughters Sabrina, 3, Opioid crisis: Grandmother raises granddaughters
Iron worker Joe Maselli welds a joint on Air strippers installed to clean pollutant from wells
Edward Mangano's attorney Kevin Keating, left, and Linda Mangano paid lawyer $900,000 from campaign fund
Sachem High School East in Farmingville on Tuesday, District: Student dies at Sachem High School East