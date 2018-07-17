LAW

Jeffrey Gorak of Roslyn Heights has been hired as an associate in trusts and estates at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was an associate at Ronald Fatoullah & Associates in Great Neck.

HOSPITALITY

Lessing’s Hospitality Group in Great River has announced two promotions.

Lawrence Lessing of Cold Spring Harbor, promoted from director to executive vice president of the franchise group.

Kevin Lessing of Bayport, promoted from director to executive vice president of food service management.

Lenore Paprocky of Coram has been hired as a business-travel sales manager at the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge. She was a corporate-business development manager at Windows on the Lake in Lake Ronkonkoma.

RETAIL

Richard Ranges of Syosset has been appointed general manager of The Westchester in White Plains. He was vice president and general manager of Bloomingdale’s at Roosevelt Field in Garden City.

