REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has some new hires.

Jennifer Alessi of Massapequa Park, a sales agent in Massapequa, was a marketing director at Marcum LLP accountants in Melville.

Jianhui (Linda) Li of Jericho, an associate broker in Massapequa, was with Keller Williams Realty in Massapequa.

Mark Cohen of Massapequa Park, an associate broker in Massapequa, was with Keller Williams Realty Elite in Massapequa Park.

Amanda Cipolla of Long Beach, a sales agent in Long Beach, was with Caliber Associates in Manhattan.

Shannon O’Neill of Sayville, a sales agent in Sayville, is also a teacher’s assistant in the Longwood Central School District.

Suzanne Calicchio of Commack, a sales agent in Smithtown, also owns Travel America RV Center Inc. in Commack.

