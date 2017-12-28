EDUCATION

Jennifer Buscemi of Eastport has been hired as assistant superintendent for business in the Merrick Union Free School District. She was a business administrator in the Sag Harbor district.

Angelo Lisa of Bethpage has beeen hired as the director of facilities in the Copiague School District. He was deputy director of facilties and then director of emergency management for the New York City Department of Education.

Jason Smiloff of Huntington has been hired as work-based learning coordinator for Glen Cove High School. He taught business at Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station and is also workplace learning cordinator at Lawrence High School.

Michael Spence of West Islip, principal of Bethpage High School, has been appointed assistant superintendent for instruction in the Bethpage Union Free School District.

Lori Goldstein of Shoreham has been hired as director of preschool special education in the Patchogue-Medford School District. She was director of Just Kids Early Childhood Learning Center in Middle Island.

FRANCHISES

Hampton Coffee Company in Southampton has made two executive promotions.

Jennifer Murdock of Westhampton, a district manager for company-owned espresso bars and cafes, has been promoted to franchise development manager.

Edythe Collins of Southampton will continue as marketing and PR manager for corporate-owned stores and has been promoted to marketing/PR manager for all franchise locations online.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Hauppauge has some new sales agents.

Cindy Mullen of Bay Shore was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Smithtown.

Annette Bernard of Hauppauge completed training at the New York Real Estate Institute in Manhattan.

Maria Pascaretti of Patchogue was with Re/Max Integrity Leaders in Centereach.

Francine Wood of Coram was with Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview.

Neva Mirando of Blue Point was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Ronkonkoma.

Kevin Gilson of Commack was with Cornell Realty Group in St. James.

