Jennifer Cooper of Huntington, assistant sales manager at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Cold Spring Harbor, has been promoted to sales manager.

Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast in Manhasset has two new hires and two promotions.

Matthew Lenner of Plainview, hired as team leader/CEO, was an associate broker at Keller Williams Realty Greater Nassau in Garden City.

Connor Nolan of Northport, hired as assistant team leader, was a sales technology and training coordinator at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Huntington.

Esther Choi of Hicksville, team leader/CEO, promoted to general manager

Salvatore Lupo of New Hyde Park, associate broker, promoted to productivity coach.

