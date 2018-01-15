TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Jennifer Crema, Stony Brook Community Medical

Jennifer Crema of Smithtown has been named executive

Photo Credit: Jeanne Neville

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
HEALTH CARE

Jennifer Crema of Smithtown, director of revenue cycle at Stony Brook Community Medical in East Setauket, has been named executive director.

NONPROFITS

Randell Marie Bynum of Lindenwood, Queens, has been hired as chief executive of the Girl Scouts of Nassau County in Garden City. She was an education manager and independent contractor at PwC Charitable Foundation Inc. in Manhattan.

ACCOUNTING

Benjamin Boccio of Huntington has been hired as a senior accountant at BloomSchon CPAs in Jericho. He was a staff accountant at Bruce Berkowitz, CPA in Rockville Centre.

ENGINEERING

L.K. McLean Associates in Brookhaven has announced four new promotions.

Raymond DiBiase of Port Jefferson, executive vice president, is now president and CEO.

Robert Steele of Miller Place, associate, is now executive vice president.

Keith Masseria of Long Beach, project engineer, is now an associate.\

Vincent Corrado of Sayville, senior project manager, is now an associate.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

