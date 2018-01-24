TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Jennifer Hines, East End Arts

Jennifer Hines of East Moriches has been hired

Jennifer Hines of East Moriches has been hired as a vocal and piano teacher at East End Arts in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Jennifer Hines

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
ARTS

Jennifer Hines of East Moriches has been hired as a vocal and piano teacher at East End Arts in Riverhead. She taught private voice and piano lessons in Manhattan and is a professional vocalist and performer.

BROKERAGES

New York Business Brokerage in Woodbury has two new partners.

Kyle Griffith of Hollis, Queens, was an independent contractor with the firm and is president of Griffith Business Advisory in Jamaica, Queens.

Luis de la Prida of Dix Hills is the owner and managing partner of Spectrum Healthcare Consulting in Huntington Station.

PHARMACIES

Precision LTC Pharmacy in Great Neck has a promotion and new hire.

Irien Moawad of Melville has been hired as executive vice president of client management. She was director of skilled nursing facilities at Chem Rx in Long Beach.

Daniel F. Longo of Bellmore, business development manager, has been promoted to director of client services.

FOOD SERVICE

Troy Hill of Bethpage has been hired as a project estimator at elite | studio e in Farmingdale. He is a senior at St. John’s University in Jamaica, Queens.

 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

