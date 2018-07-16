EDUCATION

Valley Stream District 30 has appointed three administrators.

Jennifer Lewner of Oceanside, assistant principal at Forest Road School, was named district administrative director for learning.

Michael DeBlasio of East Norwich, new assistant principal of Forest Road School, was assistant principal at P.S. 260 Rufus King School in Flushing, Queens.

Brian Phillips of Old Bethpage, new assistant superintendent of business, was assistant director of business and treasurer in the Elmont Union Free School District.

BOARDS

Theresa Elkowitz of Mount Sinai, Northeast manager at VHB in Hauppauge, has been appointed to the board of directors of the YMCA of Long Island in Glen Cove.

Dr. Amit M. Shelat of Jericho, a neurologist and assistant professor at Stony Brook University School of Medicine, has been elected vice chairman of the New York State Medical Board in Albany and to the board of directors of the New York State Neurological Society in Manhattan.

