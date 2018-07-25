TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Jennifer Schildkraut, William Floyd School District

Photo Credit: William Floyd School District

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
EDUCATION

Jennifer Schildkraut of Shirley, an accountant and district clerk for the William Floyd School District, has been appointed assistant business manager and purchasing agent.

David Spinnato of Port Washington, a science teacher at Elmont Memorial High School, has been appointed assistant principal of the Gotham Avenue School in Elmont.

The Freeport School District has appointed three new administrators.

Suzanne Chaves of upstate Chatham has been appointed director of second languages. She was English-as-a-new-language intake coordinator for Albany schools.

Jessica Romero of Freeport has been appointed assistant principal at New Visions School. She was an administrator in the New York City school system.

Christopher Porciello of Massapequa has been appointed assistant principal at J.W. Dodd Middle School. He was a math teacher at Russell Sage Junior High in Forest Hills, Queens.

