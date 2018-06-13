TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
66° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Jenny Su, Coach Realtors in Stony Brook

Jenny Su of Setauket has been hired as

Jenny Su of Setauket has been hired as an associate broker at Coach Realtors in Stony Brook. Photo Credit: Jenny Su

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

REAL ESTATE

Coach Realtors has some new hires.

Jenny Su of Setauket, an associate broker in Stony Brook, was with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Homes in Shoreham.

William Negus of Mount Sinai, a sales agent in Stony Brook, completed a real estate licensing course with Online University.

Avril Coakley of Port Jefferson, a sales agent in Port Jefferson, is a private fitness instructor and owns Racstar in Port Jefferson.

Marina Kadochkina of Miller Place, an associate broker in Port Jefferson, was with David Francis New York in Manhattan.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Lyle Alper of Atlantic Beach has been hired as an associate at American Investment Properties in Garden City. He was an associate at Select Real Equity Advisors in Huntington Station.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Samuel Baiden, a senior at Brentwood High School, How the uniform drew a teen immigrant to the military
One of Broadridge Financial Solutions' three plants in Long Island company to join S&P 500 stock index
The Lobster Grille Inn in Southampton, seen here Town moves to buy land for first ocean fish farm
A menu is displayed at eatsa, a fully Could your job be automated? See study's full list
A new traveling exhibit called ''Hands-On Harley-Davidson'' comes Motorcycle exhibit comes to LI museum
Blueberry French toast from chef James Malone at New breakfast-and-lunch cafe opens on LI