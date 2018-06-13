REAL ESTATE

Coach Realtors has some new hires.

Jenny Su of Setauket, an associate broker in Stony Brook, was with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Homes in Shoreham.

William Negus of Mount Sinai, a sales agent in Stony Brook, completed a real estate licensing course with Online University.

Avril Coakley of Port Jefferson, a sales agent in Port Jefferson, is a private fitness instructor and owns Racstar in Port Jefferson.

Marina Kadochkina of Miller Place, an associate broker in Port Jefferson, was with David Francis New York in Manhattan.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Lyle Alper of Atlantic Beach has been hired as an associate at American Investment Properties in Garden City. He was an associate at Select Real Equity Advisors in Huntington Station.

