SPORTS

JoAnn Neale of Syosset, chief administrative and chief social responsibility officer at Major League Soccer in Manhattan, has been promoted to president and chief administrative officer.

LAW

Jarrett M. Behar of Commack has been hired as a partner in the litigation group at Certilman Balin in Hauppauge. He was a partner at Sinnreich Kosakoff & Messina in Central Islip.

Brian W. Kennedy has been hired as an associate in the land use and zoning group at Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale. He was an assistant district attorney in the organized crimes and rackets bureau at the Queens County District Attorney’s Office in Kew Gardens, Queens.

Jared C. Sherman of Manhattan has been hired as a corporate associate at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale. He was an associate at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel in Manhattan.

Paul R. Pepper of Elwood, lead litigation associate at Morici & Morici in Garden City, has been named partner.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.