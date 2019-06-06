NONPROFITS

Joanna Rossomano of Centereach has been hired as a manager, financial planning and analysis, at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho. She was a planning manager at Altice USA in Bethpage.

LAW

Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow has hired three new partners, two of them former partners at Cronin, Cronin, Harris & O’Brien in Mineola.

Richard P. Cronin of Brooklyn, hired in the tax certiorari and condemnation group

Erin A. O’Brien of Huntington, hired in the tax certiorari and condemnation group

Karen E. Nora of Huntington, hired in the banking and commercial lending group, was a partner at Smyth Nora in Huntington.

Nicholas M. LoVerde of Bethpage has been hired as an associate at Kaufman & Associates in Hauppauge. He is a recent graduate of Brooklyn Law School and a graduate of SUNY Cortland.

