Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Joanna Rossomano, E&I Cooperative Services

Joanna Rossomano of Centereach has been hired as a manager, financial planning and analysis, at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho. Photo Credit: Demitria Ulino

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
NONPROFITS

Joanna Rossomano of Centereach has been hired as a manager, financial planning and analysis, at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho. She was a planning manager at Altice USA in Bethpage.

LAW

Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow has hired three new partners, two of them former partners at Cronin, Cronin, Harris & O’Brien in Mineola.

Richard P. Cronin of Brooklyn, hired in the tax certiorari and condemnation group

Erin A. O’Brien of Huntington, hired in the tax certiorari and condemnation group

Karen E. Nora of Huntington, hired in the banking and commercial lending group, was a partner at Smyth Nora in Huntington.

Nicholas M. LoVerde of Bethpage has been hired as an associate at Kaufman & Associates in Hauppauge. He is a recent graduate of Brooklyn Law School and a graduate of SUNY Cortland.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

