Long Island hires and promotions: Joanne Parisi, Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Joanne Parisi of Shirley has been promoted to

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
SENIOR HOUSING

Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack has announced five promotions.

Joanne Parisi of Shirley, associate administrator, has been promoted to vice president and administrator.

Dr. David Siskind of Williston Park, medical director, has been promoted to chief medical officer.

Dr. Elizabeth Sturm of Commack, staff physician, has been promoted to assistant medical director.

Joseph D’Ambrosio of Stony Brook, director of rehabilitation, has been promoted to chief rehabilitation officer.

Christina Jones of North Babylon, assistant director of nursing, has been promoted to associate director of nursing.

