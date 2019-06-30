Long Island hires and promotions: Joel M. Greenberg, Frier Levitt

LAW

Joel M. Greenberg of Atlantic Beach has been hired as a partner at Frier Levitt in Uniondale. He held the same position at The Greenberg, Dresevic, Iwrey, Kalmowitz & Pendleton Law Group in Lake Success.

The Russell Friedman Law Group in Lake Success has two new associate attorneys.

Andrew J. Ciccaroni of Baldwin, hired in health care and no-fault law, had the same role at the Law Offices of Mark L. Cortegiano in Middle Village, Queens.

Phillip H. Kim of Bayside, Queens, hired in the litigation department, was an associate attorney with Lee Litigation Group in Manhattan.

ASSOCIATIONS

Barbara Zinna of Mount Sinai, an auxiliary volunteer at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, has been elected president of the Nassau-Suffolk Council of Hospital Auxiliaries in Hauppauge.

EDUCATION

Leora Halpern Lanz of Huntington, a marketing teacher at Boston University, has been appointed chair of the hospitality management master’s program at the BU School of Hospitality Administration in Brookline, Mass.

Vincent Healy of Wantagh has been appointed assistant director of pupil personnel services in the East Rockaway School District. He was assistant principal at Maspeth High School in Queens.

Sharon Donnelly of East Islip has been appointed assistant superintendent for business in the Harborfields Central School District. She held the same position at Connetquot Central School District.

Paul Romanelli of South Huntington, principal at Long Beach Middle School, has been appointed assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for the Long Beach Public Schools.

Gaurav Passi of Oakdale has been appointed assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Manhasset School District. He was principal at Bayport-Blue Point High School.

Christian Bowen of Massapequa, director of instructional services in the Valley Stream Central High School District, has been appointed district assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

Marilin Gutierrez of Amityville has been appointed associate principal of the John F. Kennedy Intermediate School in Deer Park. She was an elementary teacher in the Copiague School District.

