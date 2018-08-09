ARCHITECTURE

H2M architects + engineers in Melville has promoted nine employees to assistant vice presidents.

John Collins of Southold, department manager of water resources

Robert Ikes III of Baldwin, office director in Manhattan

Michael Lantier of Huntington, senior project engineer

Renee Marcus of Melville, studio director/senior project architect

Matthew Mohlin of Smithtown, senior discipline engineer

Debra Mattina of East Meadow, department manager for forensics

Kevin Taylor of Holtsville, department manager of environmental services

Joseph Todaro of Farmingdale, department manager of water resources

Jamie Pizzardi of Hauppauge, controller

ENGINEERING

P.W. Grosser Consulting Inc. in Bohemia has some new hires.

Josetta Williams of Amityville, accounting project administrator, was a billing/accounts receivable specialist at Roux Associates in Islandia.

Patricia Yelner of Sound Beach, controller, was a senior accountant at Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corp. in Hauppauge.

Ashley Yucel of Dix Hills, staff engineer, was an intern at the firm.

Walden Environmental Engineering in Oyster Bay has hired two project engineers.

Grace Herrera of Upper Brokville was with Galli Engineering in Melville.

Andrew Oskowsky of Oceanside is a recent graduate of the University at Buffalo who interned at the state Department of Environmental Conservation in Albany.

LAW

Priscilla M. Escobedo of Franklin Square has been hired as a corporate and health associate at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisen, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. She was an attorney with DLA Piper in Manhattan.

