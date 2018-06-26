BOARDS

Molloy College in Rockville Centre has announced additions to its board of trustees.

Nicolette Fiore-Lopez of East Setauket, chief nursing officer at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, has been appointed as a board member.

John P. McEntee of Rockville Centre, commercial litigation partner at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale, has been appointed chairperson.

Lauren Kanter-Lawrence of Melville, director of communications at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma, has been elected to the board of directors of Women Economic Developers of Long Island in Syosset.

REAL ESTATE

H&G Realty New York in Middle Island has two new sales agents.

William J. Kelly of Rocky Point is a retired high school teacher in the Longwood Central School District.

Bo Brice of Shirley is a journeyman and shop steward with Glaziers Local Union 1087.

Jane Mincer of Fort Salonga, an associate broker with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Huntington, has been promoted to manager of the Northport office.

