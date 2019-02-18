TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: John Ryley, Community Associations Institute

John Ryley of Brookhaven hamlet has been elected

John Ryley of Brookhaven hamlet has been elected president of the board of directors of the Community Associations Institute, Long Island Chapter in Commack. Photo Credit: Patricia Ryley

By Diane Daniels
BOARDS

The Community Associations Institute, Long Island Chapter in Commack, has elected three board of directors officers.

John Ryley of Brookhaven hamlet, president, owns Dryer Vent Wizard in Brookhaven.

Eric B. Clemente of Seaford, president-elect, is business development manager at Alure Home Improvements in East Meadow.

Melissa B. Schlactus of Babylon, vice president, is an attorney at Taylor, Eldridge & Endres in Smithtown.

INSURANCE

Steven Guthart of Smithtown has been hired as president and chief marketing officer at SterlingRisk Insurance in Woodbury. He was president of Brooklyn operations of HUB International Northeast Ltd.

TECHNOLOGY

Steven Slovak of North Massapequa, vice president of technology at Research Frontiers Inc. in Woodbury, has been promoted to vice president and chief technology officer.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

