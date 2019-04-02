BOARDS

Deputy Suffolk County Executive Jon Kaiman of Great Neck, previously North Hempstead Town supervisor and leader of the New York Rising Community Reconstruction Program, has been named president of the board of directors of the Gold Coast Arts Center in Great Neck.

LAW

Melissa Scarabino of Massapequa has been hired as a law clerk at Tenenbaum Law in Melville. She is a recent graduate of Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld in Jericho has two new hires.

Damianos Markou of Melville, counsel in the trusts and estates group, was counsel at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City.

Jordan Kanzer of Manhattan, associate in the estate planning and administration group, was a law clerk at the firm.

HEALTH CARE

Karin M. Murphy of Smithtown has been hired as chief marketing officer at Heart and Health Medical in Smithtown, North Babylon and Massapequa to focus on the mobile unit. She will also continue as an equity partner at The Mutual Growth Co. in Smithtown.

