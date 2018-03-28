BOARDS

Jon L. Ten Haagen of Centerport, founder and principal of Ten Haagen Financial Group in Huntington, has been elected to the Northport Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Jane Chen of Bayside, Queens, an associate at Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale, has been named to the executive board of the Hofstra University Law School Alumni Association and co-chair of its diversity committee.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA has some new sales agents in Hauppauge.

Irene Renna of Holbrook was with Keller Williams in Hauppauge.

Rosemarie Fazio of Commack was with Coach Realtors in Commack.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Michelle LeClerc of Ronkonkoma was with Keller Williams in Garden City.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.