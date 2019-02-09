FINANCE

Jonathan B. Leis of St. James has been hired as a private wealth adviser at Main Street Financial Group in Smithtown. He was a personal wealth adviser at Citi branches in Smithtown and Port Jefferson.

EDUCATION

Gordon Schmidt of Great Neck, interim dean of the School of Health Professions at NYIT in Old Westbury, has been appointed dean.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. David Kaufman of Bethpage, chief of breast surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, has been named director of the hospital’s Breast Health Center.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Vikas Girdhar of Hicksville has been hired as an account executive at Epoch 5 Public Relations in Huntington. He held the same position at Syntax Communication Group in Farmingville.

MARKETING

Steven Schopp of Lindenhurst has been hired as director of web services at Didit in Melville. He was digital marketing director at GiGi New York in Manhattan.

ACCOUNTING

Cerini & Associates in Bohemia has made some promotions.

Edward McWilliams of Smithtown, manager, promoted to tax director.

Jacob Lutz of Ronkonkoma, senior accountant, promoted to supervisor

Jeffrey Scott of East Meadow, senior accountant, promoted to supervisor

Kayla Vigorito of Ridge, staff III accountant, promoted to senior accountant

Kaitlin Asam of Glen Cove, staff II accountant, promoted to staff III accountant

John Carpeneto of Bohemia, staff I accountant, promoted to staff II accountant

Brian Warfield of Plainview, staff I accountant, promoted to staff II accountant

James Laino of West Babylon, staff I accountant, promoted to staff II accountant

Adam Brigandi of East Islip, staff II accountant, promoted to staff III accountant.

