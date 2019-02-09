Long Island hires and promotions: Jonathan B. Leis, Main Street Financial Group
FINANCE
Jonathan B. Leis of St. James has been hired as a private wealth adviser at Main Street Financial Group in Smithtown. He was a personal wealth adviser at Citi branches in Smithtown and Port Jefferson.
EDUCATION
Gordon Schmidt of Great Neck, interim dean of the School of Health Professions at NYIT in Old Westbury, has been appointed dean.
HEALTH CARE
Dr. David Kaufman of Bethpage, chief of breast surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, has been named director of the hospital’s Breast Health Center.
PUBLIC RELATIONS
Vikas Girdhar of Hicksville has been hired as an account executive at Epoch 5 Public Relations in Huntington. He held the same position at Syntax Communication Group in Farmingville.
MARKETING
Steven Schopp of Lindenhurst has been hired as director of web services at Didit in Melville. He was digital marketing director at GiGi New York in Manhattan.
ACCOUNTING
Cerini & Associates in Bohemia has made some promotions.
Edward McWilliams of Smithtown, manager, promoted to tax director.
Jacob Lutz of Ronkonkoma, senior accountant, promoted to supervisor
Jeffrey Scott of East Meadow, senior accountant, promoted to supervisor
Kayla Vigorito of Ridge, staff III accountant, promoted to senior accountant
Kaitlin Asam of Glen Cove, staff II accountant, promoted to staff III accountant
John Carpeneto of Bohemia, staff I accountant, promoted to staff II accountant
Brian Warfield of Plainview, staff I accountant, promoted to staff II accountant
James Laino of West Babylon, staff I accountant, promoted to staff II accountant
Adam Brigandi of East Islip, staff II accountant, promoted to staff III accountant.
