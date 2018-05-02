TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Jonathan Harrington, Our Military Kids

Jonathan (Jack) Harrington of Stony Brook has been

Jonathan (Jack) Harrington of Stony Brook has been elected to the board of directors of Our Military Kids Inc. in Washington D.C. Photo Credit: Nicole Rochelle Photography

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS

Jonathan (Jack) Harrington of Stony Brook, counsel at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma and a U.S. Navy Reserve lieutenant, has been elected to the board of directors of Our Military Kids Inc. in Washington, D.C.

John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson has appointed three new members to its board of directors.

Kevin Beiner of Manhattan is senior vice president and eastern region executive director for Northwell Health in Bay Shore.

Roger A. Blumencranz of Kings Park is a managing director of BWD Sports and Entertainment in Plainview.

Ralph Nappi of Manhasset is executive vice chair of Northwell Health’s board of trustees, with health system responsibilities in New Hyde Park.

NONPROFITS

Christina Schretzman of Holbrook has been hired as a marketing events coordinator at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho. She was a digital planning assistant at Mediacom in Manhattan.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

