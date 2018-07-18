TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Jordan McCaw, Massapequa School District

Jordan McCaw of Amityville, principal at Massapequa High

Jordan McCaw of Amityville, principal at Massapequa High School Ames Campus, has been appointed executive director of pupil personnel services for the Massapequa School District.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
EDUCATION

Jordan McCaw of Amityville, principal at Massapequa High School Ames Campus, has been appointed executive director of pupil personnel services for the Massapequa School District.

Matthew Hubbard of Garden City has been appointed assistant principal of Herricks Middle School. He was a teaching/learning specialist in Arlington, Virginia, public schools.

Christopher Dillon of Kings Park has been appointed assistant superintendent for business/finance in the Levittown Public Schools. He had a similar role in Valley Stream District 30.

Marty Abrams of Wantagh has been appointed director of facilities in the Herricks Public Schools. He held the same title in the Wantagh school district.

John Towers of Levittown, assistant STEM and elementary math director in the Levittown Public Schools, has been appointed director of mathematics and business.

