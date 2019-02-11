LAW

Jordan S. Linn of Merrick has been hired as a partner at Chaves Perlowitz Luftig in Manhattan. He was counsel in trusts and estates and tax at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale.

Kelly, Rode & Kelly in Mineola has promoted two associates to partner.

Brian M. Dunphy of Wantagh

Hilary M. Wissemann of Massapequa Park

Farrell Fritz has made two promotions and a hire.

Kyle Gruder of Patchogue, promoted from law clerk to associate in Water Mill

Katherine Medianik of Brooklyn, promoted from law clerk to associate in Uniondale

Azriel J. Baer of Manhattan, hired as counsel in trusts and estates, was an associate at Orloff, Lowenbach, Stifelman & Siegel in Morristown, New Jersey.

