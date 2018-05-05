FINANCE

Joseph Berbenich of Huntington, operations manager at Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury, has been promoted to director of operations.

LAW

Farrell Fritz, based in Uniondale, has two new hires.

Harry Fournaris of Babylon, a real estate associate in Water Mill, was an associate at Lieb at Law in Center Moriches.

David J. Neuman of Woodmere, a corporate associate in tax law in Uniondale, was a senior tax associate, tax controversy services, at KPMG in Manhattan.

Samantha Hiltzik of Westbury has been hired as an associate in the corporate and securities group at Certilman Balin in East Meadow. She was a paralegal at Parker Waichman in Port Washington.

BANKING

Signature Bank in Garden City has three new hires.

Peter Clemente of Northport, group director and senior vice president, was senior VP and group head of corporate banking at Israel Discount Bank in Melville.

Maria Barone of Levittown, senior client associate, was assistant vice president at Israel Discount Bank in Melville.

Lance Bravin of Plainview, relationship manager, was key account manager, drug channel, at Dora’s Naturals Inc. in South Hackensack, New Jersey.

ASSOCIATIONS

Leslie Berkoff of Commack, a partner at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City, has been appointed to co-chair the mediation committee of the New York State Bar Association.

Suzanne LeBlanc of Long Beach, president of the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City, has been elected president of the board of the Museum Association of New York, in Troy.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Lois Berse of Hauppauge, a sales agent in Smithtown, was with Coldwell Banker in Huntington.

David Roy of Ozone Park, a sales agent in Massapequa Park, was with Masciale & Associates in Coram.

Andrew Yakubovsky of Levittown, an associate broker in Massapequa Park, was with Century 21 American Homes in Oceanside.

Patricia Miranda of Lindenhurst, a sales agent in Massapequa Park, was with Century 21 Prevete in Hicksville.

