Long Island hires and promotions: Joseph C. Packard, Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Joseph C. Packard of Levittown, associate attorney at Schroder & Strom in Mineola, has been elected president of the Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club in Garden City.

Central Nassau County Rotary Club Foundation Inc. in Franklin Square has elected board of trustees officers.

Rony Kessler of Franklin Square, president, is a retired CPA and financial consultant.

Regina Mascia of West Hempstead, first vice president, is executive director of the West Hempstead Public Library.

Angelo DeVito of Franklin Square, co-second vice president, owns Angelo DeVito Landscape Contractor in West Hempstead.

William Youngfert of Franklin Square, co-second vice president, heads the Franklin Square Public Library board of trustees.

Carl Gerrato of Franklin Square, secretary, is a public library trustee and Civilian Patrol Association president in Franklin Square.

Christian Mollenthiel of Manhattan, treasurer, is assistant manager at Plattduetsche Park Restaurant and Biergarten in Franklin Square.

EDUCATION

Jennifer DiMaio of Lynbrook, chairwoman of English as a new language and world language at Valley Stream North High School, has been appointed director of instructional services in the Valley Stream Central High School District.

Tiffani L. Blake of New Rochelle has been hired as interim dean of students at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury and Manhattan. She was dean of students at The College of New Rochelle.

Joanne Vincent of Valley Stream has been appointed assistant director of pupil personnel services in the Seaford School District. She held the same position in the Port Washington School District.

FINANCE

Corinne Allen of Smithtown has been hired as an administrative assistant at Bshapiro Financial in Jericho. She was a customer service manager at One Step Sourcing Inc. in Hauppauge.

HEALTH CARE

Ty Gamble of Huntington has been hired as a patient services liaison at Avery Biomedical Devices Inc. in Commack. He was a community habilitator at AIM Services Inc. in Long Beach.

