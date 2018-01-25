BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

HIA-LI (Hauppauge Industrial Association of Long Island) has elected new officers and a member for its board of directors.

Joseph Campolo of Stony Brook, managing partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma, has been elected chairperson.

Rich Humann of Nesconset, president and CEO of H2M architects + engineers in Melville, has been elected corporate secretary.

Rich Isaac of Huntington, president and founder of Sandler Training in Hauppauge, has been elected to the board.

John O’Brien of Greenport, an agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Greenport, has been elected to the Greenport Village Business Improvement District board.

Dr. Surinder Wadyal of East Norwich, a retired veterinarian from Oyster Bay Animal Hospital, has been elected president of the New York State Veterinary Medical Society in Albany.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Michelle Raimondi of Farmingdale, a sales agent in Woodbury, was with Century 21 Prevete-Hirsch in Bellmore.

Linda M. Schettini of Nesconset, a sales agent in Smithtown, was with Keller Williams Realty in Hauppauge.

Le-Ann Vicquery of Smithtown, an associate broker in Smithtown, was with Keller Williams Realty in Hauppauge.

Jean Gillin of Smithtown, an associate broker in Smithtown, was with Keller Williams Realty in Hauppauge.

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has three new sales agents.

Adriana Quiroga of Oceanside was with Charles Rutenberg Realty in Oceanside.

Tania Navas of Bay Shore was with Continental Homes Realty in Massapequa.

Robin Amato of Point Lookout was with Century 21 American Homes in Long Beach.

